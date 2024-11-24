ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $5,034,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $350.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.81 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

