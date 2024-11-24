AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $318.24, but opened at $309.00. AppLovin shares last traded at $309.94, with a volume of 1,995,050 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $7,019,669.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,487.12. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,673.78. The trade was a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.96.

The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $3,211,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

