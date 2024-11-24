Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after purchasing an additional 905,431 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3,679.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,074,000 after purchasing an additional 771,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 414,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 386,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

