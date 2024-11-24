Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Capri by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Capri by 6.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

