Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Capri by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Capri by 6.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Stock Performance
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $51.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri
Capri Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.