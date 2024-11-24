Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,857 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 133.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 630,137 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,316 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $351,000.

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

