Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.