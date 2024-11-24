Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,729 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

