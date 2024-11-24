Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 172,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,928 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.