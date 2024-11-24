Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,575 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,933 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,796,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,475,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,422,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

