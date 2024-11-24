Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.51. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

