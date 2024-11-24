Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTF. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF opened at $6.60 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

