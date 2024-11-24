Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $475.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $489.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.69.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

