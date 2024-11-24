Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

