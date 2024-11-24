Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,300.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after buying an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 188,082 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 421.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 155,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 125,496 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $11,142,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 30.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $129.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

