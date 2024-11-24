Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.44. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

