Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 653,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

