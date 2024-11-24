Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

