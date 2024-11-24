Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 190.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,501.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 727.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VFH opened at $124.79 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

