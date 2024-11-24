Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 661 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

