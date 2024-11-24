Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

