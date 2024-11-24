Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

