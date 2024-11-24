Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

