Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

