Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,662 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,722,000 after buying an additional 1,327,855 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,793,000 after buying an additional 421,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,436,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $143,890,000 after buying an additional 57,214 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,114,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

