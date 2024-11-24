Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after buying an additional 175,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

