Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

