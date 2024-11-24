B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,986,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.9 %

BABA stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

