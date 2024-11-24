B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3,469,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,898,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

