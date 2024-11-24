B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 188,462 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 208.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

