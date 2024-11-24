B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 8,735 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,185 shares of company stock worth $10,074,936. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

