B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.06 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

