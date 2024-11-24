B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $680,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %

DPZ opened at $453.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.00 and a 200 day moving average of $455.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.