B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $680,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %
DPZ opened at $453.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.00 and a 200 day moving average of $455.51.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.