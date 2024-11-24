B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $787,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $161.92 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

