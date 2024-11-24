B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $926,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 264,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.75. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

