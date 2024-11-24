B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $985,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wabash National by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wabash National by 78.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Wabash National by 5.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $836.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.