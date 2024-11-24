B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $855,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Get PG&E alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.