B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $902,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

ALNY opened at $244.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.49. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

