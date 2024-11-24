B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $916,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.44. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $248.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.