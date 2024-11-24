B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $970,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.28 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

