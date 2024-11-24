B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $981,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.5 %

AVY stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $187.93 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

