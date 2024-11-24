B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

