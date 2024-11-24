B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 332,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

