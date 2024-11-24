B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

