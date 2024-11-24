B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 13,807 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

