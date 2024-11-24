B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 5,441 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.51 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

