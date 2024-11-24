B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 6,234 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

