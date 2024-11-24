B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 7,172 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,107,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.