B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $774,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,369,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,971,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 519,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $284.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $209.60 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Stephens decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

