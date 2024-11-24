B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $830,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,971,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,475,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of AXSM opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

