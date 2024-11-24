B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BTG opened at $2.92 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. B2Gold’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 282,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.